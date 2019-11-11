|
Robert Hunt Hudson, Jr.
Montgomery - Robert Hunt Hudson, Jr, 83, of Montgomery, Alabama, went to be with his Lord on November 9, 2019. Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara Calloway Hudson, daughter Donna (Billy) Allen, son Jim (Kim) Henderson, three grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Allen, Clay (Stephanie) Henderson, John (Katie) Henderson and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 2:00 PM at White Chapel Greenwood Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Greenwood Serenity Gardens. Services will be conducted by Pastor Glenn Graham. Pallbearers will be Terry Stoyek, Steve Callahan, Stan Holley, Bryan Easley, Mike Wethington, and Roger Townley. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of East Memorial Baptist Church. The family wishes to express a special thank you to his caregivers, Mary, Cara, Tonya and Comfort Care Hospice.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019