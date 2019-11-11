Services
White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-3181
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hunt Hudson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hunt Hudson Jr. Obituary
Robert Hunt Hudson, Jr.

Montgomery - Robert Hunt Hudson, Jr, 83, of Montgomery, Alabama, went to be with his Lord on November 9, 2019. Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara Calloway Hudson, daughter Donna (Billy) Allen, son Jim (Kim) Henderson, three grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Allen, Clay (Stephanie) Henderson, John (Katie) Henderson and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 2:00 PM at White Chapel Greenwood Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Greenwood Serenity Gardens. Services will be conducted by Pastor Glenn Graham. Pallbearers will be Terry Stoyek, Steve Callahan, Stan Holley, Bryan Easley, Mike Wethington, and Roger Townley. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of East Memorial Baptist Church. The family wishes to express a special thank you to his caregivers, Mary, Cara, Tonya and Comfort Care Hospice.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -