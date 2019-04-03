|
Robert Irving Madigan
Montgomery - Madigan, Robert Irving 93, a longtime resident of Montgomery, died peacefully on March 30, 2019 after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy Irving and Gladys Walsh Madigan. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lucia Penteado Madigan; his son, Tom Madigan; and his two daughters, Elaine Phillips (Pat Phillips) and Teresa Watkins (Keith Watkins) who live in Montgomery. "Poppa" was very proud of his two grandchildren, Emily Holcombe (Patrick Holcombe) of Nashville, Tennessee and Scott Watkins (Jenny Watkins) of Greenville, South Carolina, and his 5 great grandchildren (Gage, Noah and Hazel Watkins; and Will and Benjamin Holcombe). He is also survived by his beloved only sibling, Rita Goode who resides in Minnesota and her two sons Ed and Tim Lyons.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Alabama Heritage Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019