Robert J. Colestro
Robert J. Colestro

Age 83, beloved husband for 57 years of Freda K. (nee Kendrick); loving father of Robin C. Saffioti (Perry Michael), Roberta L. Yallech (John); cherished grandfather of the late Joseph Todd Belford, Rachel N. Yallech, Robert R. Saffioti; dearest son of the late Joseph H. and Alice M. (nee Steck) Colestro; dear brother of William Colestro, the late Judy Smith, the late Charles Colestro, James Colestro; loving uncle and friend to many. Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years, was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and a member of the American Italian Association of Montgomery, AL. Robert was owner/manager of Health Clubs of Montgomery, Inc. over 30 years. Family and friends may call Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10-11 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 8894 State Rt. 14, Streetsboro, Ohio where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held to celebrate Robert's life at 11 AM. Masks are required. Burial with Military Honors by the U.S. Air Force at All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Knights of Columbus #893 (Montgomery, AL) or #4571 (Streetsboro, OH). Arrangements by Ferfolia Funeral Home.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
