Services
Lewis-Robusky Mortuary LLC
307 County Road 4
Prattville, AL 36068
334-365-1338
Reposing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Waugh, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Waugh, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Moody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Moody Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Moody Sr. Obituary
Robert J Moody, Sr.

Montgomery - MOODY Sr, Robert J, ( Big Moody ) a resident of Montgomery, AL expired Sunday, March 08, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, Waugh, AL, Rev. Johnny Carter, Pastor, Rev. Allen Bowen, Jr, Officiating with interment in St. Paul Churchyard Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 9:30 a.m. until services time with Lewis - Robusky Mortuary LLC directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -