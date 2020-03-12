|
Robert J Moody, Sr.
Montgomery - MOODY Sr, Robert J, ( Big Moody ) a resident of Montgomery, AL expired Sunday, March 08, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, Waugh, AL, Rev. Johnny Carter, Pastor, Rev. Allen Bowen, Jr, Officiating with interment in St. Paul Churchyard Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 9:30 a.m. until services time with Lewis - Robusky Mortuary LLC directing.
