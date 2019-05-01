Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Lee Abrams, Jr.

Millbrook - Abrams, Robert Lee, 61, a resident of Millbrook, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from the Chapel of Prattville Memorial at 11:00 a.m. with Minister Terry Claunch officiating. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. Mr. Abrams was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Abrams, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia Abrams; one daughter, Tabitha Abrams; one son, Ranger Abrams; his mother, June Abrams; two sisters, Dawn Evans and Lynn (Jeff) Townley; one brother, Mike (Landa) Abrams; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 1, 2019
