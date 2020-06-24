Robert Lee StricklandMontgomery - Robert Lee "Bobby" Strickland passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 31 years, Rehnea; and his father, John Robert Strickland. Survivors include his children, Robert Wade Strickland, Nicole Henderson (Justin); mother, Martha Strickland; brothers, Charles Strickland, Ricky Strickland (Rhonda), Bobby Wayne Strickland; sisters, Faye Hand (Roger), Martha Nell Love (Tommy), Mary Jane Phillips; grandchildren, Lillian Rehnea, Heidilyn Larrain, Adaline Brook, Robert Eli, Samuel Wade; his best friend, Roger Adams; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Bobby was an avid horseman and loved his animals. He was a good daddy and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and taught them, "Don't take any wooden nickels off anybody." He worked as an ironworker most of his life until he retired and became the lawn man. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel from 5:00pm- 7:00pm. A Chapel Service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00am at Leak Memory with a burial following at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Snowdoun.