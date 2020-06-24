Robert Lee Strickland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Strickland

Montgomery - Robert Lee "Bobby" Strickland passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 31 years, Rehnea; and his father, John Robert Strickland. Survivors include his children, Robert Wade Strickland, Nicole Henderson (Justin); mother, Martha Strickland; brothers, Charles Strickland, Ricky Strickland (Rhonda), Bobby Wayne Strickland; sisters, Faye Hand (Roger), Martha Nell Love (Tommy), Mary Jane Phillips; grandchildren, Lillian Rehnea, Heidilyn Larrain, Adaline Brook, Robert Eli, Samuel Wade; his best friend, Roger Adams; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Bobby was an avid horseman and loved his animals. He was a good daddy and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and taught them, "Don't take any wooden nickels off anybody." He worked as an ironworker most of his life until he retired and became the lawn man. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel from 5:00pm- 7:00pm. A Chapel Service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00am at Leak Memory with a burial following at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Snowdoun.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved