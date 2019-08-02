|
|
Robert Leon Henry
Montgomery - Robert Leon Henry, 85, a long-term resident of Montgomery, died peacefully in his home on July 31, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Ruth Henry and his son, Robert Gregory Henry.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Leary Henry; his daughter, Jill Henry Struthers (Craig), his son, Kevin Ralph Henry (Meg) and daughter in law, Diane Till Henry.
He was known as "Pop" to his grandchildren, Tyler Henry (Preston), Christopher Henry, Lauren Drum (Geoffrey), Brooke Mullins (Graham), Blake Struthers, Sommer Henry, Shea Henry, Chantz Henry, and great grandchildren, Harper, Coleman, and Jase.
Robert was born in Bainbridge, Georgia, on October 23, 1933.
He was a member of Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church. He was the co-owner of Henry and Dean Drywall for 55 years. Robert loved coaching Dixie youth baseball and was an avid Auburn fan, but above all he loved his Lord Jesus Christ and his family.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend John Ed Mathison officiating. The family will receive friends at the church at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Frazer UMC Missions-Project 82 Kenya. 6000 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36117
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019