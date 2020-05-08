|
Robert Lewis Smith
Robert Lewis Smith, age 86, formerly a resident of Montgomery, Alabama and a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, died April 3, 2020 in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Smith Wilkerson and her husband, Lt. Col. (Ret. USAF) John L. Wilkerson of Flat Rock, North Carolina. Preceding him in death was his wife of 53 years, Elaine Phelan Smith, an infant son, Christopher Brenton Smith, parents, Leonard Clinton and Charlotte David Smith, brother, Eugene C. Smith, and sister, Eleanor M. Smith.
A Hendersonville, North Carolina resident for the past six years, he was born in Bakersfield, California on January 17, 1934. Col. Smith attended Bakersfield High School, graduating in 1951. He graduated from Auburn University Montgomery in 1978.
During his 20 year Air Force career, Col. Smith was posted in California, Alaska, Washington, D.C., Vietnam, Thailand, South Carolina and Utah. He was a Command Pilot with over 3,000 flying hours, primarily in helicopters, including over 30 combat rescue missions in Vietnam. He also served as the lead helicopter pilot for the filming of the movie Airport 1975. In addition to the Silver Star Medal, his decorations included the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal.
Retired from the Air Force in June 1975, Col. Smith pursued a second career as the Chief Clerk of the Montgomery County, Alabama Probate Court.
Col. Smith will be buried with his son in the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. A graveside service will be arranged when possible. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 8 to May 9, 2020