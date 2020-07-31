Robert Lowell (Bob) ReedRobert Lowell (Bob) Reed, 87 of Auburn, AL since 2006, passed away on July 30, 2020.Bob was born in Fairfield, Iowa, December 13, 1932 and was a graduate of Fairfield High School where he had the distinction of being named as an All American Football player. He attended Parsons College, was a United States Air Force veteran, and a graduate of Troy University (formerly Troy State College). He was a resident of Montgomery, AL for 44 years and retired in 1988 from Maxwell - Gunter Air Force Base after 30 years as a systems analyst.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and watching his grandchildren grow up. Bob was a volunteer coach for the Cloverdale Junior High School football team and was known as "Grandpa Coach."He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha Braswell Reed; his son Ross and his wife Ashley, and two special grandchildren, Lauren and Clayton, all of Auburn, AL; five nieces and their children, several cousins, and a brother-in-law, John W. Smith of Montgomery, AL. He is preceded by his parents, Ray F. and Ella O. Reed and his brothers: Roscoe H. Reed and Kenneth B. Reed, all of Fairfield, Iowa.A private graveside service will be held August 2, 2020 at Mt. Hilliard Methodist Church Cemetery, near Union Springs, AL with Rev. Pat McWhorter officiating and Gray Funeral Home directing.Memorials may be made to the Mt. Hilliard Cemetery Fund in care of Greg Powell, 2856 County Road 14, Union Springs, AL 36089.