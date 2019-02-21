|
Robert Morris, Jr
Montgomery - Robert (Bob) Lee Morris, Jr., of Montgomery, Alabama, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on February 18, 2019. He was born on November 18, 1931 in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Robert Sr. and Elsie Sullivan Morris. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Chrystal Neal Morris, and their three daughters Sylvia (Allan) Martin, Kathy (Kerry) Gaston, and Barbara (Joseph) Eiland. Bob is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The grandchildren are Hayley (Danny) Guthrie, Chrystal (Mat) Searcy, Lance Robert (Haley) Eiland, Robert (Jennifer) Martin, Melanie Gaston, Meredith (Rush) Stuart, and Andrew (Jaelyn) Martin. The great-grandchildren are Zoie, Mollie, Jayden, Jaxton, Colton, Dannalyn, and Kirsten Guthrie; Sydney Anne, Blake, and Ava Searcy; Joseph Robert Eiland; Robert Preston, Huxley, and Rowen Martin; Ben Gaston; and Jack and William Stuart. Robert joined the United States Army Air Corps which later became known as the U.S. Air Force. He spent 28 years in service to his country during which time he served in Germany in the Berlin Air Lift, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. In his later years he was called to the ministry and was ordained at Woodley Baptist Church where he served as Minister to Senior Adults. He later served in the same capacity at Morningview Baptist Church for years. He loved visiting the elderly in the hospital, in nursing homes, and in their homes, as well as planning trips and outings for the senior adults. Bob also had a heart for missions and went on several mission trips (some of which he planned) to such places as Chile, Antigua, Jamaica, and Spain. Robert was a wonderful husband and father to his three daughters, and his family is grateful for his Godly influence on their lives. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the lights of his later life; he became known as GranGran to his great-grandchildren. He always had time to play with them and make each one feel like his favorite. He will be greatly missed by his large family. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel from 10:00 AM. The Celebration of Life Service will be held afterwards at 11:00 AM at Leak Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019