Services
Magnolia Cremations
901 S. McDonough Street
Montgomery, AL 36104
334-265-0622
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rocheleau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Rocheleau Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Rocheleau Iii Obituary
Robert Rocheleau, III

Pelham - Robert George Rocheleau, III (Rob) age 48, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 2, 2019 in Pelham, AL. Rob was a graduate of Jeff Davis High School and Auburn University at Montgomery. He is survived by his parents Millie and Bob Rocheleau, son, Spencer Martin Rocheleau, sister LeArdenRocheleau Pike (Elliott), 2 nieces, Emma Grace Pike and Mary Laslie Pike, fiancé Brosha Layton , her two daughters Lauren Smith and Lily Smith, his godmother Pat Hitchcock and a host of cousins, friends, and family. He had worked in sales for Service Partners, Inc. in Birmingham for many years. Visitation will be Thursday, September 5 at 1:00 P.M. in the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church in Montgomery. A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary at 2:00P.M.followed by a private columbarium service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Harbor, 1600 6th Ave. South, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35233, First United Methodist Church Joseph Ministry, Stegall Seminary Scholarship Endowment Foundation, or the with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services, directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Cremations
Download Now