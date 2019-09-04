|
|
Robert Rocheleau, III
Pelham - Robert George Rocheleau, III (Rob) age 48, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 2, 2019 in Pelham, AL. Rob was a graduate of Jeff Davis High School and Auburn University at Montgomery. He is survived by his parents Millie and Bob Rocheleau, son, Spencer Martin Rocheleau, sister LeArdenRocheleau Pike (Elliott), 2 nieces, Emma Grace Pike and Mary Laslie Pike, fiancé Brosha Layton , her two daughters Lauren Smith and Lily Smith, his godmother Pat Hitchcock and a host of cousins, friends, and family. He had worked in sales for Service Partners, Inc. in Birmingham for many years. Visitation will be Thursday, September 5 at 1:00 P.M. in the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church in Montgomery. A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary at 2:00P.M.followed by a private columbarium service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Harbor, 1600 6th Ave. South, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35233, First United Methodist Church Joseph Ministry, Stegall Seminary Scholarship Endowment Foundation, or the with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services, directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019