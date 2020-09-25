Rev. Robert S. Graetz, Jr.
Montgomery - Rev. Robert S. Graetz, Jr., age 92, died peacefully on September 20, 2020, in his Montgomery home with his beloved wife, Jeannie by his side.
Born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 16, 1928 and raised in Charlestown, WV with his beloved sister, Suzanne.
He earned his B.A. degree at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio where he first met Jean Ellis and married her in 1951. He was ordained in 1955.
He served at Community Lutheran Church in L.A., CA, Trinity in Montgomery, AL, Saint Phillips in Columbus, Ohio, Saint James in Wash., D.C., Christ the King in Columbus, Ohio, and Saint John in Logan, Ohio. He was a legislative agent for the Ohio Council of Churches for 13 years. He worked for the Conference of Inner City Ministries with the Department of Metropolitan Ministries in Wash., D.C. In 2005, they returned to Montgomery, AL. where they served as consultants for the National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African America Culture at A.S.U.
He was the author of "A White Preacher's Memoir: The Montgomery Bus Boycott" and "A White Preacher's Message on Race and Reconciliation".
Robert leaves behind his beloved wife and soulmate, Jeannie; his sister, Suzanne Deutschmann of Nashville, TN; six children: Meta Ellis (Emma) of Montgomery, AL; Diann Graetz of Yucca Valley, CA; David Graetz (Gale) of Campbellsburg, KY; Kathryn Graetz of Colombes, France; Jonathan Graetz (Pam) of Dayton, Ohio; Carolyn Glass (Michael) of Pittsburgh, PA; 26 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert S.Graetz, Sr. and Maxine and his beloved son, Robert S. Graetz, III (Ray).
His memorial service will be live-streamed @ https://youtu.be/by5qA5AA0g
on September 27th at 2 PM from the First Baptist Brick-A-Day Church. Due to COVID-19 precautions, only participants will be in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Graetz Foundation at 1558 Dunbar St., Montgomery, AL 36106 or the Alabama State University Foundation's fund for the National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African- American Culture @ www.alasu.edu/giving
or mailed to P.O. Box 1046, Montgomery, AL. 36101.
The Graetz family wishes to extend our deepest appreciation for all of his loving care and for the outpouring of love.