Robert Trammell

Montgomery - TRAMMELL, Robert Stephen, 58, longtime Montgomery resident and owner of Central Alabama Fluid Power, Inc., passed away unexpectedly at his home October 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Johnny and Joan and his brother Walter. He is survived by his children Bryan, Beth Ann, Bradley and Blake; grandson Oliver; siblings Millard and Anita; ex-wife Amy; mother-in-law Betty; and his dog Baby. Consider a donation to Alabama Wildlife Federation or Children's Hospital Committed to a Cure, in lieu of flowers.









