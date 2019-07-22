|
Robert Wallace Higgins
Montgomery - Robert Wallace Higgins passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 at his home. He was a graduate of Auburn University and spent his life as a cattle farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brooks & Olga Higgins; his brother, Francis Brooks Higgins and his sister, Dorothy Higgins Thompson. He is survived by his brother, William Sanderson Higgins and 7 nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a word of thanks to his caregiver, Tracy Whitehurst. Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11:00am at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Montgomery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 22, 2019