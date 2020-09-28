Robert "Bobby" Warren Smitherman
Prattville - SMITHERMAN, Robert "Bobby" Warren, 76, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Prattville Memory Gardens. Mr. Smitherman was a dedicated employee of International Paper for almost 54 years, and was known for his work ethic, problem solving skills, and sense of humor. Bobby was was a kind and unselfish husband, father, grandfather, and gave without reserve. He was a protector, provider, and quick to offer encouragement and a hand up. He will be missed by all who knew him, and all who knew him are better for it. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Nora Smitherman; six siblings; and son-in-law, Phil Wainwright. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Mary Smitherman; two daughters, Carol DeBusk (Bob) and Karen Bonds (Rick); son, Robert Smitherman (Michele); sister, Anne Slaton; brothers-in-law, Jackie Christian (Judy) and Joe Christian (Shirley); grandchildren, Hunter DeBusk (Emily Thomas), Pierce DeBusk (Cheyenne), Jacob DeBusk (Betha), Jay Wainwright (Jessica), Lauren Turner (Josh), Julianna Bonds, Ethan Bonds, Hannah Smitherman (Alex Barr); Cooper Smitherman, Evan Smitherman; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Paisley, Caroline, Cooper; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, co-workers, lifelong friends, and medical professionals that became like family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to a charity of your choice
. Thank you for your continued prayers. All those attending the service, please where your masks.