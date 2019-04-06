Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Robin Wood
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Montgomery - Robin Alexander Wood, 47, passed away on April 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father and step mother, J. Malcolm and Brenda Wood and his brother, Christopher Dale Wood. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Jean Burgess; sisters, Kimberly W. Cox (Jeff), Jeannie B. Coker (Don); brothers, Bryant S. Wood (Cindy) and Ruston R. Wood, Sr. (Lynsey Anne). He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Robin worked as a mechanic, loved fishing and loved his dogs. A visitation for Robin will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 11: 00 AM with a brief prayer service at 12:00 PM.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2019
