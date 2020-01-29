|
|
Rochelle Baker
Denver, CO - Mrs. Rochelle Baker expired December 31, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Memorial services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. from the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. She is survived by Tiffany Baker (daughter), Brandon Baker (son), Rev. Sylvester Washington (brother), Catherine Rogers (sister), Lonnie Ross (sister), Walter Stephens (brother), Ali Morris (grandson), Obi Morris (grandson), Khalid Morris (son-in-law), and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and close friends. Rochelle was born on August 18, 1952 to Pauline (Thomas) Stephens and Samuel Stephens, Rochelle Baker held an Associate's Degree in Computer and Information Sciences from Troy State University in Alabama. Her last professional role was a Special IT Investigator for MSM Security Services, which showcased her elite project operations skills. Rochelle lived life to the fullest, planning high school reunions, traveling to the Bahamas on cruises, dancing the night away at holiday galas and always making time to catch up with family and friends. Rochelle was a diva with a heart of gold.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020