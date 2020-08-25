Rodney Stephen NolenMontgomery - Rodney Stephen Nolen, Lieutenant Colonel USAF (RET) passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Rod was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Wilbanks Nolen and his mother Voncile Hilyer Redding. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Johnson Nolen; his two daughters, Elizabeth Nolen Coley (Michael) and Mabson Nolen Seay (James); his two granddaughters, Anne Lauris Stewart and Scarlett Mabson Coley; his two sisters, Anne Redding McCurdy (Russell) and Jane Redding Parrish (Hal); and his mother-in-law, Betty Yougene Johnson. Rod was a 1968 graduate of Auburn University. He began his career in the United States Air Force in 1969. During his 20 years active duty, Rod proudly served as an officer in the 187th Fighter Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard as an Active Guard Reservist (AGR). Rod was an active member of First Baptist Church, Montgomery where he served as a teacher in his Bible Study Fellowship class. He was a devoted member of the Men's Friday Morning Bible Study. A private service for immediate family members will be held in the Stakely Sanctuary of First Baptist Church on Thursday, August 27 with Dr. Jay Wolf officiating. Although there will be no visitation, Rod's family invites you to join them in the celebration of his life by giving to Children's Hope-First Baptist Church Montgomery, the Caring Center-First Baptist Church Montgomery, or the ministry of your choice.