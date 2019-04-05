|
|
Rodrequez Robinson, Sr.
Leohatchee - Robinson, Mr. Rodrequez Sr. "Ricky", A resident of Letohatchee, AL departed this life on Friday, March 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00AM, from Lily Missionary Baptist Church, Letohatchee, AL, Pastor Fletcher Fountain, Officiating. Burial will follow in Means Cemetery, Mr. Robinson will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips- Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 5, 2019