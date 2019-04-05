Services
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lily Missionary Baptist Church
Letohatchee, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Lily Missionary Baptist Church
Letohatchee, AL
Rodrequez Robinson, Sr.

Leohatchee - Robinson, Mr. Rodrequez Sr. "Ricky", A resident of Letohatchee, AL departed this life on Friday, March 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00AM, from Lily Missionary Baptist Church, Letohatchee, AL, Pastor Fletcher Fountain, Officiating. Burial will follow in Means Cemetery, Mr. Robinson will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips- Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 5, 2019
