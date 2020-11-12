Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger E. Gray



Roger E. Gray 79, a resident of Lowndesboro, AL passed away November 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Southern Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1:00PM. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sonja Gray Ward (Larry) and sister, Mary Ann Hall. He is survived by his wife, Mary Nell Gray; daughter, Rachel Gray Kittle (Donald); brother, Billy Mack Gray (Monica); sister, Susie Seal (David); grandchildren, Lauren Elisabeth Compton (Chris), Chandler Gray Duckworth; great grandchildren, Chesney Kate Compton, Presley Gray Compton; brother-in-law Jimmy Howard (Brenda) and many nieces & nephews.









