1/
Roger E. Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger E. Gray

Roger E. Gray 79, a resident of Lowndesboro, AL passed away November 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Southern Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1:00PM. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sonja Gray Ward (Larry) and sister, Mary Ann Hall. He is survived by his wife, Mary Nell Gray; daughter, Rachel Gray Kittle (Donald); brother, Billy Mack Gray (Monica); sister, Susie Seal (David); grandchildren, Lauren Elisabeth Compton (Chris), Chandler Gray Duckworth; great grandchildren, Chesney Kate Compton, Presley Gray Compton; brother-in-law Jimmy Howard (Brenda) and many nieces & nephews.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Southern Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved