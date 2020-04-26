|
Roger O. Gatlin
Montgomery - Gatlin, Roger O., born on June 8, 1933, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Eunice Gatlin; one son, Talmadge Grant Gatlin (Sandy); one daughter, Kathy Ann Gatlin; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ulysses Grant Gatlin and Maudie Irene Rogers Gatlin; 2 sisters, Clara Rico, Donnie Gray; 4 brothers, U.G. Gatlin, James Ruble Gatlin, Calvin Jasper Gatlin, and Milton E. Gatlin. Mr. Gatlin retired from the City of Montgomery, Traffic Engineering Dept after 28 years; and then retired from EPA after 10 years. He was the Owner and Master Electrician of Gatlin Electric Company. He loved to fly fish, travel and read his Bible. He was a member of Dalraida Church of Christ. He fought the good fight, finished the course and kept the faith. (II Timothy 4:7) Funeral services will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:00am with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow later in the week at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dalraida Church of Christ, 3740 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, Alabama, 36109.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020