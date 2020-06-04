Dr. Roger Sherman Duggar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Roger Sherman Duggar

Dr. Roger Sherman Duggar passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his lake house on Lake Martin of a heart attack. He practiced Obstetrics/Gynecology for 40 years at Jackson and Baptist Hospital before his retirement in 2018. His love for his patients and joy of bringing new life into this world brought much pleasure to him. He was predeceased by his parents Sherman and Helen Duggar and by his infant son, Leslie Edward Duggar. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Layton Duggar, his three children Christopher Duggar and wife Lee Ann, Cameron Summers and husband Josh and Will Duggar and his wife Betsy. He is survived by his grandchildren Abby , Luke, Ben, Jake, Anna, Layton, Rob, Caroline and Lucy Duggar. He was a member of Kiwanis Club, Medical Association of State of the Alabama and Red Elephant Club. Judy and he were members of First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to FUMC Respite Ministry at 2416 West Cloverdale Park, Montgomery, AL 36106.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved