Dr. Roger Sherman Duggar



Dr. Roger Sherman Duggar passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his lake house on Lake Martin of a heart attack. He practiced Obstetrics/Gynecology for 40 years at Jackson and Baptist Hospital before his retirement in 2018. His love for his patients and joy of bringing new life into this world brought much pleasure to him. He was predeceased by his parents Sherman and Helen Duggar and by his infant son, Leslie Edward Duggar. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Layton Duggar, his three children Christopher Duggar and wife Lee Ann, Cameron Summers and husband Josh and Will Duggar and his wife Betsy. He is survived by his grandchildren Abby , Luke, Ben, Jake, Anna, Layton, Rob, Caroline and Lucy Duggar. He was a member of Kiwanis Club, Medical Association of State of the Alabama and Red Elephant Club. Judy and he were members of First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to FUMC Respite Ministry at 2416 West Cloverdale Park, Montgomery, AL 36106.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store