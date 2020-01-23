|
|
Roger Thomas
Montgomery - A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Saturday, Jan 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan 25, 2020 at 11:00AM from Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Walter E. Ellis, officiating. Mr. Rogers will lie in state one hour prior to services, burial will be held on Monday Jan 27, 2020 in the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020