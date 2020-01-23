Services
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church
Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
Alabama National Cemetery
Montevallo, AL
Montgomery - A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Saturday, Jan 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan 25, 2020 at 11:00AM from Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Walter E. Ellis, officiating. Mr. Rogers will lie in state one hour prior to services, burial will be held on Monday Jan 27, 2020 in the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
