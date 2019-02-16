|
Roger Wayne Thornton
Montgomery - Roger Wayne Thornton was born in Mobile, Alabama on October 31, 1946 to William James and Rose Mae Thornton. He was raised in Bay Minette, Alabama and passed away at home in Montgomery, Alabama on February 12, 2019 at the age of 72.
He was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War, married Joyce Marie Watkins and they had two children. Roger worked as a Newspaper Pressman during his professional years at the Baldwin Times, Houston Chronicle, Montgomery Advertiser and others. After retiring from the Montgomery Advertiser he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Roger will be greatly missed and is survived by his son, Roger Shane (Cindy) Thornton of Kemah, Texas; his brother, James Harold (Ann) Thornton of Franklin, Virginia; his sister, Martha Kay (George) Wood of Bay Minette, Alabama; six grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. Roger was predeceased by his daughter Christina Jane Maddaloni and his parents James and Rose Thornton.
Relatives and friends are invited for Visitation on Friday February 15, 2018
visiting hours will be from 5:00-7:00 PM.
Magnolia Funeral Home, 901 South McDonough Street Montgomery, AL 36104.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 16, 2019
