Ronald "Ronnie" Joel Fitzgerald
Montgomery - Mr. Ronald Joel Fitzgerald age 71 a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He is a veteran of the United States Navy. He is preceded in death by his father, Lealon Fitzgerald; his mother, Juanita Fitzgerald; his brother, Bradley Fitzgerald; and his sister, Patricia Metcalf. He is survived by his brothers, Albert Fitzgerald and Michael (Stephanie) Fitzgerald, one brother-in-law, one sister-in-law; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Pallbearers will be Zachary Fitzgerald, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Mark Davis, Coley Davis, Neal Kendrick and Corey Long. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1:00. Funeral service will be at 2:00 from Southern Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 9, 2019