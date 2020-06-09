Ronald John Kornosky
Ronald John Kornosky

Montgomery - Ronald John Kornosky passed into eternal life on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 82. He was a man who always had a smile on his face and an off-tune song on his lips. Ron was brilliant and loved to learn and explore and experience life to the fullest. He graduated from Penn State in 1959 with a degree in Chemistry. Ron worked for 30 years in electroplating, teaching in a junior college, and writing his own column in a national chemist magazine. He became employed by the State of Alabama as a chemist in 2004, where he worked for 16 years until the pandemic hit in March. Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Louise Kornosky; children, Sallie Mest (Michael), Michael Kornosky, Kevin Kornosky (Sarah), Karen Kornosky; grandchildren, Brandon James Kornosky, Caleb John Kornosky, Alex Mest, Megan Boles, Sally Gray (Cody), Rebecca Kornosky, Kaitlyn Kornosky; great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Brayden, Layson, Asher Elias, Lainey, Abby; a sister, Dorothy Mayernik (David); and a brother, Robert Kornosky. He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Helen Kornosky; a brother, John Kornosky; and sister-in-law, Anita Kornosky. Due to the covid 19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held later this summer. For an extended obituary, please visit www.Leak-MC.com where you may also leave your condolences for his family.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
