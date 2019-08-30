|
Mother Rosa Webster
Montgomery - Mother Rosa Webster, A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Monday, August 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00AM from Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Edward J. Nettles, Officiating. Min. Quentin Byrd Eulogizing. Burial will follow in Oakwood Annex Cemetery, Mother Webster will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019