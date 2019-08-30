Services
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Freewill Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mother Rosa Webster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mother Rosa Webster Obituary
Mother Rosa Webster

Montgomery - Mother Rosa Webster, A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Monday, August 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00AM from Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Edward J. Nettles, Officiating. Min. Quentin Byrd Eulogizing. Burial will follow in Oakwood Annex Cemetery, Mother Webster will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
Download Now