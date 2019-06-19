|
Rosalie Katherine Kilgore
Montgomery - Rosalie Katherine (Bingham) Kilgore, age 80, of Montgomery, AL, passed away at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama on June 17, 2019.
Rosalie, better known as "Rose" to friends and family, was born on March 15, 1939 in Elizabethon, Tennessee. Rose grew up in Knoxville, TN, New Orleans, LA and Greenville, SC and was a 1957 graduate of Parker High School in Greenville.
Rose married the love of her life, John Wilson Kilgore (USAF) in 1958. Since John was active in the Air Force, the couple lived in numerous areas, including Alabama, Nevada and Texas, as well as overseas in France and Germany, where they raised their three children; Dorothy, Joni and John, Jr. Rose has lived in Prattville and Montgomery for 40 years.
Rose was a devoted Christian and dedicated her life to praying for her family and telling others about her Lord and Savior. She was a very talented piano player and gave piano lessons to many in her home. She also worked for many years at WalMart on Atlanta Highway. She also volunteered to play piano at area nursing homes and provided counseling to young women at area pregnancy centers.
Rose was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to have 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Rose loved having family together with her and enjoyed cooking and baking cakes; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. Rose was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor, as well as her love for Alabama football. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Rose was the beloved wife of the late John W. Kilgore, and was survived by her two brothers, Theodore Bingham, Jr and his wife Carol of Stone Mountain, Georgia and Charles Bingham of Montgomery. She was the devoted mother of Dorothy Horne and her husband Alton, as well as Joni Ward and her husband Tim, all of Montgomery, along with her son John Kilgore and his wife Barbara, who reside in Tarpon Springs, Florida. She was grandmother to Melissa Payton, Alton Horne, Sandra Horne, Randy Horne, Jennifer Ward, Michael Kilgore, David Kilgore and Juliette Kilgore, along with nine great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather at Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL, on Thursday, June 20th for Visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and the Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 21st at 11:00 a.m at Leak Memory Chapel. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 19, 2019