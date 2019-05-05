Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Rose Marie Boone

Montgomery - Rose Marie Boone passed away on April 29, 2019 at the age of 80.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Arthur Boone; son, Robert Arthur Boone, Jr.; and parents, Suel Burnell and Margaret Greene.

Rose Marie is survived by her daughter, Denise Azar; two grandchildren, Thomas (Maegan) Azar III and Michael Azar; and great grandchild, Tristan Azar.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12:30pm at Leak Memory Chapel with a Celebration of Life following at 2:00pm, led by Harold Riddle.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Boone Family may be made at www.leak-mc.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 5, 2019
