Mr. Rosie Billingsley
Montgomery - Billingsley, Mr. Rosie, A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Monday, May 25, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:00 Noon from Madison Cemetery, Rev. Allen Sims, officiating. Mrs. Billingsley will lie in repose on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 1-6PM from Phillips-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from May 28 to May 29, 2020.