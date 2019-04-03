Services
Roy Billingsley
Roy Billingsley


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy Billingsley Obituary
Roy Billingsley

Montgomery - Roy Conrad Billingsley (USAF RET) of Montgomery, Alabama passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Betty Wright Billingsley and his grandson, Matthew Conrad Royal. He is survived by his son Roy C. Billingsley, Jr. (Martha), daughters Ellen Royal and Sheila Pilson (Jim), stepdaughters Linda Stephens (James) and Wynette Helms (Tom) and sister in law, Pat Billingsley. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Leak Memory on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 AM at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stegall Seminary Scholarship Foundation, P. O. Box 241661, Montgomery, Alabama 36124 or Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road Greenville, SC 29605
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019
Download Now