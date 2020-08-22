Roy Eugene, Jr.



HALE - Roy Eugene, Jr., 66, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Memorial service will be held at Real Life Church on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joey Elskey officiating. Mr. Hale was preceded in death by his parents, Roy, Sr. and Doris Hale. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Towana Hale; one daughter, Jessica Hale; one son, Josh Hale (Madalyne); one granddaughter, Ashlyn Ruskin; extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at the church one-hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Real Life Church in Millbrook, AL.













