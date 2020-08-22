1/
Roy Eugene Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Eugene, Jr.

HALE - Roy Eugene, Jr., 66, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Memorial service will be held at Real Life Church on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joey Elskey officiating. Mr. Hale was preceded in death by his parents, Roy, Sr. and Doris Hale. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Towana Hale; one daughter, Jessica Hale; one son, Josh Hale (Madalyne); one granddaughter, Ashlyn Ruskin; extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at the church one-hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Real Life Church in Millbrook, AL.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
at the church
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Real Life Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Montgomery Advertiser

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved