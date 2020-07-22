Rufus Shanks Pearson, Sr.Prattville - Pearson, Sr. Rufus Shanks a resident of Prattville, Al passed away Thursday July 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Ercille Pearson, sister: Frances Bowles and a brother: James Pearson. He is survived by his wife: Anna Belle Pearson, children: Rufus Pearson, Jr., Bill (Terri) Pearson, Anna (Alan) Weaver. His grandchildren: Melissa Pearson, William R.(Shannon) Pearson, Barry Pearson, Adam Weaver, Ashley Weaver and Amy Mears. Great great grandchildren: Aubree Pearson, Brayden Pearson and Grayson Mears. Funeral Services will be held at Autaugaville United Methodist Church on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 11:00 am for family only. Burial will follow at Rocky Hill Cemetery and friends are welcome there. Active Pallbearers will be: Vernon Thomas, Ryan Weaver , David Tucker, Edward Pearson, Daniel Price and Glen Weaver. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Dr. Lee Carter,Buzz Wendland, Jeff Hallmark, Steve Burton, James Carter, Ben Dunn and Billy Peavy. Donations may be made to the Autaugaville United Methodist Church.