Rufus Shanks Pearson Sr.
Rufus Shanks Pearson, Sr.

Prattville - Pearson, Sr. Rufus Shanks a resident of Prattville, Al passed away Thursday July 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Ercille Pearson, sister: Frances Bowles and a brother: James Pearson. He is survived by his wife: Anna Belle Pearson, children: Rufus Pearson, Jr., Bill (Terri) Pearson, Anna (Alan) Weaver. His grandchildren: Melissa Pearson, William R.(Shannon) Pearson, Barry Pearson, Adam Weaver, Ashley Weaver and Amy Mears. Great great grandchildren: Aubree Pearson, Brayden Pearson and Grayson Mears. Funeral Services will be held at Autaugaville United Methodist Church on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 11:00 am for family only. Burial will follow at Rocky Hill Cemetery and friends are welcome there. Active Pallbearers will be: Vernon Thomas, Ryan Weaver , David Tucker, Edward Pearson, Daniel Price and Glen Weaver. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Dr. Lee Carter,Buzz Wendland, Jeff Hallmark, Steve Burton, James Carter, Ben Dunn and Billy Peavy. Donations may be made to the Autaugaville United Methodist Church.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Autaugaville United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
3343655982
