Russell A. Long
Montgomery - Russell A. Long of Montgomery, AL passed away on February 21, 2019, at the age of 79.
He graduated from Athens High School in 1957, and went on to join the Air Force on June 4, 1957, where he served until 1966. He married Eleanor Rose Vance on November 5, 1960, and they had 2 daughters, Teresa and Tandra. Russell served as a Troop Leader of a handicap boy scout troop, was very active in Knights of Columbus, and served as an officer in The Disabled American Veterans Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; his brother, Ray Frank Long; sister, Marie Louise Bock; and parents, Adam A. Long and Marie Louise Tarride.
Russell is survived by his daughters, Teresa Martin (Danny) and Tandra Lavallee (Paul); grandchildren, Nick Martin (Lindsay), David Lavallee (Kathleen), Danielle Tomlin (Brandon), Lauren Tenner (Kevin), Jessica Martin, Daniel Lavallee (Erin), and Tiffany Collier (Matt); and 7 Great-Grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Bede Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass following at 12:00 pm, celebrated by Father Nicholas. Pallbearers to include: Nick Martin, Brandon Tomlin, Kevin Tenner, Daniel Lavallee, David Lavallee and Dale Moncrief; Honorary Pallbearers: George Gowan, Roy Long, Danny Martin, and Paul Lavallee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DAV Association.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 24, 2019