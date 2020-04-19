Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Graveside service
Following Services
Crossroads Community Baptist Church
150 Mt Hebron Rd
Elmore, AL
Montgomery - Ruth Carpenter, 96, of Montgomery, passed away April 18, 2020. Visitation for Ruth will be Monday, April 20, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel from 5-7 PM. (Social distancing will be observed). A graveside service will follow, Tuesday April 21, 202 at 11:00 AM, at Crossroads Community Baptist Church, 150 Mt Hebron Rd, Elmore, AL 36025. (social distancing will be observed). The graveside service will be broadcast on Leak Memory Chapel Facebook Page. For complete obituary please see www.Leak-MC.Com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in memory of Ruth at this particular time of need in our communities.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
