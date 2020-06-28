Ruth Gandy
Montgomery - Ruth Gandy, 92 of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. Services for Mrs. Gandy will Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Leak Memory Chapel with the visitation one hour prior.
Montgomery - Ruth Gandy, 92 of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. Services for Mrs. Gandy will Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Leak Memory Chapel with the visitation one hour prior.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.