Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Ruth M. Brooks

Birmingham - Brooks, Ruth Mitchell, 95, a resident of Birmingham, AL, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 11:45AM - 12:45PM at Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Rd., Montgomery, AL 36109, with graveside services beginning at 1:00PM at Greenwood Cemetery. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth H. Brooks; 2 brothers; and 1 sister. She is survived by her daughter, Janis Mullins and son-in-law, Bill Mullins; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Brooks loved Auburn football and was a longtime member of Frazier Memorial United Methodist Church. She retired after 21 years with Real Estate Financing and Regions Financial
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
