Ruth Oswalt Miller, formerly of Tuskegee, passed away on July 18, 2020 at the age of 88 at home. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Wesley Miller, Jr., daughter, Ruth Anne Miller, and grandson, John Wesley Edwards. Her parents, Leon and Sallie Oswalt; brothers, John Oswalt, Leon Oswalt, and Robert Oswalt also preceded her in death. Ruth is survived by her three daughters, Linda G. Miller (Mike Edwards), Patti John Miller Ragan (Ronald), and Marie Milam (Alan). Ruth leaves four grandchildren: Justin Levins (Ashley), Boone Levins (Robin), Kevin Edwards (Erin), and Amy Creamer (Chris); six great-grandchildren, Emrie Edwards, Hannah Levins, Rimme Levins, Leevi Levins, Greyson Miller Creamer, and Scarlet Levins. Ruth is also survived by her sister, Sara Culberson. Ruth retired from the State after many years of working in the Medicaid division. Ruth died sure of her salvation and her love of Christ. Graveside services will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ruth's memory to Montgomery Area Food Bank, 521 Trade Center Street, Montgomery, AL 36108.



