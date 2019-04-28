|
Sadie Alma Hollis Sohle
Macon, GA - Sadie Alma Hollis Sohle of Macon, Ga., died after a fall on April 22, 2019, just one week before her 90th birthday. Mrs. Sohle is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Frederick Victor Sohle of Macon; her daughter, Kay Williams Graves, son-in-law, Michael W. Graves and granddaughter, April Graves, all of Savannah, Ga.; stepdaughter, Linda Sohle McDowell of Las Vegas, Nev.; step-grandchildren, Cullen F. McDowell and Kaitlan Sohle McDowell, both of Colorado Springs, Col.; and niece and nephew, Alice Davis Maxwell and John B. Maxwell, both of Tuscaloosa.
Mrs. Sohle was predeceased by her parents, Harvey Fontaine Hollis and Johnnie Shamburger Hollis, and her sister, Martha Ann Hollis Maxwell, all of Tuscaloosa, as well as her first two husbands, Howard M. Williams and Roy Edward Friedrich, both of Montgomery.
Born in Butler, Mrs. Sohle grew up in Tuscaloosa, graduating from Tuscaloosa High School and attending the University of Alabama. She was a longtime resident of Montgomery, where she worked in the revenue department at the State of Alabama and for many years alongside her first husband, Howard Williams, in his accounting practice. Mrs. Sohle was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, PEO, Daughters of the Nile, Jasmine Garden Club, Ionian Literary Club and numerous bridge clubs. In recent years, Mrs. Sohle moved to San Antonio, Texas, and then to Macon. Wherever she went, she was an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and a vital, active member of her community. She loved the Montgomery Curb Market and was a marvelous cook.
After cremation, Mrs. Sohle will be interred with a private service at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 28, 2019