Services
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Eastwood Memorial Gardens
Sallie Mae Lewis Obituary
Montgomery - Sallie Mae "Margie" Lewis passed away on Sunday May 17, 2020 at her home. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:30am at Eastwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Thomas E. Jordan officiating and E.G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. Margie was preceded in death by her parents the Late Rev. Stephen Lewis and Corrie Pringle Lewis and her three brothers Elgin, James and Stephen. She leaves to cherish her memories her only surviving sibling, a loving sister Mrs. Bessie Lewis (Fred) Martin of Wichita, KS; a devoted niece/cousin Cheryl A. Smith of Montgomery, AL; and a dedicated nephew Renardo D. Lewis of Lewisville, TX. She also leaves precious memories to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. Family and friends are asked to begin assembling at the cemetery at 10:00am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those attending are asked to practice Social Distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and local Public Health Officials.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 21 to May 22, 2020
