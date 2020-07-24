1/1
Sally Crockett
Sally Crockett

Charlotte, NC - Sally Crockett passed away peacefully July 22, 2020 at the Cypress of Charlotte. She was born on March 31, 1932 in Glenwood, Iowa, daughter of the late Loren and Lydia Murphy and beloved wife of her late husband, Larry Crockett.

Sally is survived by her daughters, Angie Young (Philip) and Carolyn Gaskin (Dr. Lewis), and grandchildren: Carolyn Parker (Andy), Alexander Young, MacGreagor Stevenson, Crockett Stevenson, Reed Gaskin (Leah), David Gaskin (Casey), Ross Gaskin (Ellen); and predeceased by her grandson, Scotty Stevenson.

A private service for the family will be held at Myers Park Baptist Church, Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenwood, Inc., 150 Glenwood Lane, Birmingham, AL 35242 or Respite Ministry at FUMC Montgomery, LLC 2416 Cloverdale Park, Montgomery, AL 36106.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
