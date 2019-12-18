Services
Sally Holland Obituary
Sally Holland

Rockford - Sally Holland, age 79, of Rockford, passed away December 14, 2019. She is survived by her son, James Theodore "Ted" Holland Jr. (Elena), daughter, Sarah Malia Holland Harris (Russell), and grandchildren; Conner Holland, James Harris, and Hannah Holland. She is preceded by her husband, Jim Holland, and brothers, Malcolm LeBron and Archie LeBron. A visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019, at Curtis and Son North Chapel from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11am at First Presbyterian Church Sylacauga. Mrs. Holland will lie in state from 10am until 11am at the church, where she was an active elder and leader for a number of years. Sally loved the woods and Hatchet Creek and she was member of the Coosa County Soil and Water Conservation District for over 30 years and was an active Supervisor at the time of her passing. She also earned her Master Gardener certification and definitely had a "green thumb". While growing up in an artist family, Sally became quite the artist herself and continued to study and practice her skills throughout her life. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution "D.A.R." Sally loved her family and friends and will be missed, but the thing she will be missed the most for was her willingness to volunteer and help others. The family will accept flowers, donations to Cancer Outreach and Community Hope (COACH) for Coosa County www.coachcoosa.org, or First Presbyterian Church Sylacauga. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct. Please bring your favorite photo of Sally to share with the family and others on a Memorial Picture Board.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
