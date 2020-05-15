Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Sally Nichols


1938 - 2020
Sally Nichols Obituary
Sally Nichols

Auburn - Sara "Sally" Smith Nichols (82), a resident of Auburn and native of Montgomery of 66 years, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on May 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Harold Nichols, Jr; her daughters, Leigh Owen (Steve) and Amy Whittenburg (John); her grandchildren, Nic and Sally Owen as well as Jack and Will Whittenburg; her brother, Paul Maxwell Smith, Jr. (Barbara); nephew, Max Smith (Catherine) and grandniece Evelyn Anne Smith. She leaves behind a host of family and friends to cherish her memory.Sally was a graduate of Alabama Polytech Institute. She taught for many years in Montgomery County Schools and was known as a life-long learner and teacher. Her greatest joy was making her grandchildren laugh, which she did often. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Tuesday, May 19 at 11:00 am with Dr. Gary Spooner officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in her honor REACH Community Respite Ministry, PO Box 3135, Auburn, AL 36831. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Nichols family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
