Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
Interment
Following Services
Pineview Memorial Gardens
Wetumpka, AL
View Map
Sam C. McGlamry

Sam C. McGlamry Obituary
Sam C. McGlamry

Montgomery - Sam C. McGlamry, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019, at his daughter's home in Southlake, Texas. As a member of the greatest generation, Sam joined the Navy and fought in WW II. He loved flowers and working in the yard planting and tending them. He is survived by his children, Patricia Koppersmith (Miles), Ernest McGlamry (Carolyn); his grandson, Dylan McGlamry; and two sisters, Sarah George Parmer and Elois Blake. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Warren McGlamry; his parents, Sam & Rosa McGlamry, Sr; his siblings, Margaret Goolsby, Miriam Coleman, and Doug McGlamry.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3-5pm at Leak Memory Chapel. Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:00am at Leak Memory Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Pineview Memorial Gardens in Wetumpka, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James UMC, Montgomery, Alabama. Online condolences may be made at www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 23, 2019
