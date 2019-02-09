Services
Serenity Funeral Home
112 S College St
Greenville, AL 36037
(334) 371-8800
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Lomax-Hannon AME Zion Auditorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sam Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam E. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sam E. Johnson Obituary
Sam E. Johnson

Greenville - Sam E. Johnson, age 72, of Greenville, Alabama died Saturday, February 02, 2019 at L. V. Stabler Memorial Hospital in Greenville, Alabama. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, February 09, 2019 at Lomax-Hannon AME Zion Auditorium. Pastor Robert Shuford will officiate and Rev. Joshua U. Johnson will be the eulogist. Interment will be at the Magnolia Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home in Greenville, Alabama.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.