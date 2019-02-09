|
Sam E. Johnson
Greenville - Sam E. Johnson, age 72, of Greenville, Alabama died Saturday, February 02, 2019 at L. V. Stabler Memorial Hospital in Greenville, Alabama. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, February 09, 2019 at Lomax-Hannon AME Zion Auditorium. Pastor Robert Shuford will officiate and Rev. Joshua U. Johnson will be the eulogist. Interment will be at the Magnolia Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home in Greenville, Alabama.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 9, 2019