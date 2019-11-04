Services
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
Samuel G. Dolman Obituary
Samuel G. Dolman

Samuel G. (SAM) Dolman was born August 22, 1952 to the late James B. Dolman Sr. and the late Clee B. Dolman in Macon County, AL. Sam was raised in Montgomery, AL where he received his education. Sam later enlisted in the US Army, after being discharged he moved to Chicago, IL. He was employed by the Navy exchange where he met and married Annie Buick Dolman unto this Union three children were born and two preceded him in death Mhairi Dolman and James B. Dolman, III. Upon relocation to Montgomery, AL he became a member and employee of the Church of Ascension, where he served faithfully and was loved dearly by the parishioners. Sam was dutiful until his health failed.

He was preceded in death by loving siblings, Evelyn D. Jenkins and James B. Dolman, Jr. Sam departed this life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, Annie Dolman; loving son, Gary Dolman; loving siblings, Gwendolyn Dolman Jones, Esther Dolman Ziegler, Harriett Dolman Jones, Iris Dolman, Shari Dolman Bryant, Ret. Col Cedric (Bridget) Dolman, Zebedee (Mellanie) Dolman and Shirley W. Dolman; and a host of loving caring nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Announcing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
