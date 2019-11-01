|
|
Samuel Gary Dolman
Samuel Gary Dolman was born August 22nd, 1952 to James B. Dolman and Clee B. Robinson in Tuskegee, Alabama. In the early seventies Sam moved to Illinois where he met his wife, Anne in 1976. They married in 1978 and in 1988 moved back to Montgomery with their two young sons.
Sam became the Sexton at the Church of the Ascension shortly after and worked there until he retired. He loved the church and the ministries he was involved with.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Mhairi, his sister Evelyn, his parents, his son James III and his brother James Jr. He is survived by his wife Anne, his son Gary, his sisters Gwendolyn, Esther, Harriet and Shari and his brother Cedric and sister-in-law Bridget. Sam also has a host of nephews and nieces who will miss his cornbread greens and barbecue. He loved to cook for them when they came to visit and make sauce with his nephew Torrance.
RTR Sam Dolman RTR.
A burial service will take place at the Church of the Ascension at 2:30 on Tuesday the 5th of November.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019