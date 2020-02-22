Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Samuel Lewis Rucker Sr. Obituary
Samuel Lewis Rucker, Sr.

Prattville - Rucker, Sr. Samuel Lewis, 87, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from the Chapel of Prattville Memorial at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Tony McCullough officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mr. Rucker was preceded in death by his father, Comer Rucker; mother, Maggie Rucker Strock; one son, Ronald Allen Rucker; four sisters, Betty Kirby, Dot Stewart, Alice Deramus and Lanelle Beadlescomb. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Rucker; one son, Sam Rucker, Jr.; three grandsons, Samuel Rucker, III (Adrienne), Ronnie Taylor Rucker and Dylan Rucker; one granddaughter, Erika Rucker McKay (Chris); three great-grandchildren, Ford Rucker, Hudson Rucker and Sawyer Rucker; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Prattville.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
