Samuel Warner Luckie
Montgomery - Luckie, Samuel Warner 58 of Montgomery, passed away Sunday June 23, 2019. The Celebration of life will be held at Leak Memory Funeral home on Friday June, 23 2019. The service will start at 2PM with visitation 1 hour prior with Rev. Luke Finkelstein and Rev. Dameon Andrews officiating. Warner was preceded in death by his Father-George Truitt Luckie Sr. and his Mother-Mary Edna Warner. Luckie Warner is survived by his wife; Christi; his son, Dudley; and stepdaughters, Mallory (Alex) and Hanna Swain; sister, Laura Luckie Howell; brother, George Truitt Luckie (Kathy); sister, Paige Luckie Shultz (Roger); 5 Nephews; and 1 Niece; and his work family at Buffalo Rock Pepsi where he had just celebrated 40 years of employment. Warner was a lover of all things Auburn. War Eagle! In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to CAST ministries, 1157 Elkins Dr. Auburn, AL 36830
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 27, 2019